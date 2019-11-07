GS Retail Q3 net profit up 11.4 pct. to 68.6 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 68.6 billion won (US$ 59.2 million), up 11.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 90.6 billion won, up 16.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.2 percent to 2.37 trillion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was roughly in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
