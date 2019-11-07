Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BGF Retail Q3 net income down 5.3 pct. to 50.2 bln won

All Headlines 15:43 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 50.2 billion won (US$ 43.3 million), down 5.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 64.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 65.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.8 percent to 1.58 trillion won over the cited period.

The operating profit was 9.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!