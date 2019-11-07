(Premier12) Cuba walks off on Australia for 1st win
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Cuba defeated Australia 3-2 in extra innings for its first win at an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament in Seoul on Thursday.
Yurisbel Gracial drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning, as Cuba improved to 1-1 in Group C at the Premier12 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
The Premier12 is also an Olympic qualifying tournament for the Americas and Asia/Oceania regions. South Korea and Canada are the two other teams in Group C and they'll face each other later Thursday at the dome.
The top two teams from Group C will advance to the Super Round, which will also feature Mexico, the United States, Japan and Chinese Taipei from Groups A and B.
Australia, which lost to South Korea 5-0 on Wednesday, is now 0-2.
Cuba and Australia were tied at 2-2 after nine innings. Under the tournament rules, teams can put runners at first and second with nobody out to start each extra inning. Australia failed to capitalize on its chance in the top of the 10th, with Cuban left-hander Livan Moinelo getting a flyout and two strikeouts.
Then in the bottom 10th, Roel Santos put down a bunt to move the runners over. First baseman Wade Dutton fielded the ball and threw to third trying to get the lead runner, but Yosvany Alarcon slid safely to third base.
With the bases loaded, pinch hitter Willian Saavedra flied out to shallow left. Then No.-3 hitter Gracial stepped up and hit a line drive to center, and Alarcon came home to score the winning run.
Cuba opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom fifth. With runners at second and third, Yordanis Samon's single to right center drove in a run. Yosvany Alarcon hit a grounder to third for what could have been an inning-ending double play, but Alarcon beat the throw to first and Alexander Ayala crossed the plate to make it 2-0.
Australia responded with two runs of its own in the top sixth. Tim Kennelly led off the inning with a solo home run off Lazaro Blanco. After getting one out, Blanco gave up a single and a walk, forcing Cuba to go to the bullpen.
Freddy Alvarez came on to get the second out of the inning, but then Logan Wade sent a single to right center to tie the game at 2-2.
Australia couldn't cash in with men at second and third with two outs in the top of the ninth, and Cuba also wasted a rally in the bottom ninth. But Gracial, who'd been 0-for-3 in the game, came through with the clutch RBI in his last at-bat.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
