BGF Q3 net income down 43.3 pct. to 8.5 bln won
All Headlines 15:52 November 07, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 8.5 billion won (US$ 7.3 million), down 43.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 36.4 percent on-year to 9.1 billion won. Sales decreased 5.3 percent to 62.8 billion won over the cited period.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Archives show Japan studied forcible mobilization of Korean labor during World War II
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
2
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
Seoul pushes to require naturalized S. Koreans to serve in military
-
5
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise