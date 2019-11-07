Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BGF Q3 net income down 43.3 pct. to 8.5 bln won

All Headlines 15:52 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 8.5 billion won (US$ 7.3 million), down 43.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 36.4 percent on-year to 9.1 billion won. Sales decreased 5.3 percent to 62.8 billion won over the cited period.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
