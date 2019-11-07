Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Mirae Asset Daewoo Q3 net profit up 80.1 pct. to 137.7 bln won

All Headlines 15:56 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 137.7 billion won (US$ 118.8 million), up 80.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 171.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 98.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 67.2 percent to 3.98 trillion won.

The operating profit was 12 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
