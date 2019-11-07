Lotte Shopping turns to deficit in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of 23.3 billion won (US$20.1 million), turning from a profit of 208 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 56 percent on-year to 87.6 billion won. Revenue decreased 5.8 percent to 4.4 trillion won.
The operating profit was 54.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. An estimate of net profit was not released by the company.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Archives show Japan studied forcible mobilization of Korean labor during World War II
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
2
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
Seoul pushes to require naturalized S. Koreans to serve in military
-
5
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise