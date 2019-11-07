GS Holdings Q3 net income down 30.7 pct to 243.6 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Thursday reported a third-quarter net income of 243.6 billion won (US$210.1 million), down 30.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 551.1 billion won, down 20.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 4.2 percent to 4.52 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The net profit estimate was not made available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
