(Premier12) S. Korean captain happy to be hitting down in the lineup
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Gone are the days when Kim Hyun-soo was a fixture in the heart of the South Korean lineup at international baseball tournaments.
But he's perfectly fine with hitting further down in the lineup at the Premier12, an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament taking place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
As the team's No. 7 hitter in Wednesday's game against Australia, Kim went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, helping South Korea to a 5-0 win.
"I am happy to be batting in the seventh spot," Kim told reporters before the start of South Korea's second game against Canada on Thursday. "There's nothing that I do better than the guys hitting up in the batting order."
Kim, a former Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) batting champion with two major league seasons to his credit, used to occupy the No. 3 spot, which has been handed over to Lee Jung-hoo, a third-year pro with exceptional bat-to-ball skills. Lee batted in that spot in Wednesday's game and went 2-for-4 with two doubles.
"Jung-hoo is swinging the bat far better than I do," he said. "Everyone is doing well. And there isn't even that much that I can do as captain, because we're all getting along well."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
4
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
2
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
3
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
-
4
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
5
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts