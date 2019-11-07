(Premier12) S. Korean manager keeps faith in struggling hitters
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- For the second straight game at the Premier12, South Korea had tremendous pitching and just enough offense to get by its opponent.
On Thursday, it was starter Kim Kwang-hyun tossing six shutout innings and reliever Cho Sang-woo sitting down the final five batters for a 3-1 win over Canada. No. 5 hitter Kim Jae-hwan drove in two runs and Park Min-woo knocked in an insurance run in the ninth inning at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
It was a moment of redemption for Park Min-woo, who was held out of the starting lineup on Thursday after going 0-for-4 in Wednesday's win over Australia. He entered the Canada game as a pinch-runner in the eighth.
He came up in a big spot in the top of the ninth, with South Korea nursing a 2-1 lead and men at the corners. He singled home a key run and South Korea held on for the win.
South Korean manager Kim Kyung-moon said he never considered pinch-hitting for Park in that situation.
"If we're to become a better team, we need him to start swinging the bat with more confidence," Kim added.
Cleanup hitter Park Byung-ho went hitless again on Thursday and he's now 0-for-8 with five strikeouts after two games. But the manager hasn't lost his faith, not by a long shot.
"If we don't get production from the middle of the lineup, we can always have other guys pick up the slack," Kim said. "Park hasn't been hitting but I fully expect him to turn things around."
South Korea didn't need much from its cleanup man, because, as Canada manager Ernie Whitt saw it, South Korea won the game with strong pitching and defense.
"Good pitching and defense win you a lot of ball games. We faced a very good staff over there in Korea," he said. "They threw the ball extremely well. And they made good plays on the field. We didn't beat ourselves. We got beat."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
