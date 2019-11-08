Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. Defense Secretary Esper to visit S. Korea

All Headlines 01:13 November 08, 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will travel to South Korea during a trip to the Indo-Pacific region next week, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Esper will depart Nov. 13 to travel to Seoul, Bangkok, Manila and Hanoi, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing.

This AP file photo shows U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#US defense secretary
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!