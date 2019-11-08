(LEAD) U.S. Defense Secretary Esper to visit S. Korea next week
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will travel to South Korea during a trip to the Indo-Pacific region next week, the Pentagon said Thursday.
Esper will depart Nov. 13 to travel to Seoul, Bangkok, Manila and Hanoi, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing. He did not provide the exact dates.
Esper's trip to Seoul comes ahead of the Nov. 23 expiration of a military intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan.
Washington has urged Seoul to reconsider its decision to end the pact, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, in consideration of the three countries' mutual security interests.
Hoffman said he can "practically guarantee" the topic will be part of Esper's conversations in Seoul next week.
In a press release, the Pentagon added that the defense secretary will attend the 51st U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting, where he will meet with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and other senior South Korean officials.
The two sides will "discuss the Alliance and reaffirm our commitment to enhancing our bilateral defense cooperation to address issues of mutual importance to the security and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region," the release said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
4
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
4
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
-
2
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
4
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
5
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts