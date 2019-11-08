Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea-U.S. air exercise to be conducted in reduced scope: Pentagon

All Headlines 02:07 November 08, 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will conduct a combined air exercise in reduced scope later this month, the Pentagon said Thursday.

U.S. Joint Staff Vice Director Navy Rear Adm. William Byrne said at a press briefing that the combined flying event will be smaller than the Vigilant Ace exercise, which was suspended last year to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

A South Korean government source revealed the plan earlier, prompting an angry response from the North, which views the allied exercises as an invasion rehearsal.

S. Korea-U.S. air exercise to be conducted in reduced scope: Pentagon - 1

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#allied exercise
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!