Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:10 November 08, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Autonomous, international, foreign-language high schools 'to turn into general schools' by 2025, 2 tln won to be injected by 2025 to improve general schools (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- High schools to change admission policies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't pushes new high school policy without receiving feedback (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to remove foreign-language, international, autonomous high schools, dismantles hierarchy of high schools (Seoul Shinmun)
-- '6 years left' for 79 autonomous, foreign-language, international high schools (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea deports defectors back to North after 5 days for murdering 16 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'New Delhi a gas room,' fine dust humanity's biggest enemy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. 'hikes cost sharing with new expenses,' may be using S. Korea as example ahead of talks with Germany, Japan (Hankyoreh)
-- Rollercoaster education ministry dizzies people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Labor reform should be top priority for Moon administration's 2nd half of term' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moral hazard at brokerages behind 'Lime Asset crisis' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul alarmed at U.S. demand on cost sharing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to abolish elite high schools (Korea Herald)
-- Cheong Wa Dae mulls replacing presidential aides (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!