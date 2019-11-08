Samsung launches Galaxy Fold in China
SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday launched the Galaxy Fold in China, pitting its first foldable device against Huawei's upcoming Mate X.
The Galaxy Fold is now available at online and offline stores in China for US$2,293, but only the 4G model is currently being sold, making it the 24th country to roll out the foldable device, the Korean tech giant said.
The size of the first batch of the smartphones is known to be around 20,000, according to industry officials.
The Galaxy Fold will be competing with Chinese rival Huawei's Mate X, which will go on sale next Friday with a price tag of $2,400. The Mate X will be launched only in China.
Rather than the Fold's in-folding design to reveal a larger screen on the inside, the Mate X has an out-folding display that's accessible even when the phone is closed.
Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, has struggled in China in recent years in the face of toughening competition with Chinese brands and is seeking to expand its presence with premium models.
Samsung saw its share in China's smartphone market fall back below 1 percent in the second quarter, retreating from 4.9 percent in 2016 and 2.1 percent in 2017, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
S. Korea, China hold talks on climate change
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
4
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
-
2
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
-
3
Mongolian chief justice under sex assault probe claims memory loss from alcohol: police
-
4
S. Korea deports 2 N. Korean criminals to home country
-
5
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts