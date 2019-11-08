Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 November 08, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/01 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/03 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 14/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/01 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 14/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 18/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/02 Sunny 0

Gwangju 16/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 16/04 Cloudy 0

Busan 20/09 Sunny 0

(END)

