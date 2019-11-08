Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tax revenue tallied at 228.1 tln won through September

All Headlines 09:13 November 08, 2019

SEJONG, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 228.1 trillion won (US$197.5 billion) in taxes in the first nine months of the year, 5.6 trillion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Friday.

The government spent 246 trillion won in the January-September period, up 14 trillion won from the same period last year.

In September alone, tax revenue reached 18.6 trillion won, down 1.9 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Tax revenue tallied at 228.1 tln won through September - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#tax revenue
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!