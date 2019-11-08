(LEAD) Tax revenue tallied at 228.1 tln won through September
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details in paras 1-7)
SEJONG, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax revenue was tallied at 18.6 trillion won (US$16 billion) in September, 1.9 trillion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Friday.
Income tax revenue amounted to 2.5 trillion won in September, down 1.2 trillion won from a year earlier, due to a rise in wages.
Dues collected by companies fell 700 billion won on-year to reach 9.4 trillion won in the one-month period, the ministry said.
Value-added tax revenue reached 2.2 trillion won in September, up 100 billion won over the cited period, the ministry said.
In the first nine months of the year, state tax income reached 228.1 trillion won, 5.6 trillion won less compared with a year earlier.
The gross revenue that the government brought in the first nine months of the year came to 359.5 trillion won, while expenditures totaled 386 trillion won.
The deficit was mainly blamed on increased child tax credit and increased earned income tax credit meant to support low-income families, according to the ministry.
Fiscal spending was tallied at 246 trillion won in the January-September period, up 14 trillion won from the same period last year.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
S. Korea, China hold talks on climate change
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
4
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
-
2
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
-
3
Mongolian chief justice under sex assault probe claims memory loss from alcohol: police
-
4
S. Korea deports 2 N. Korean criminals to home country
-
5
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts