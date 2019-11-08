Today in Korean history
Nov. 9
1989 -- South Korea signs a treaty with Mexico to cooperate in economic, scientific and technological development.
1999 -- A business consolidation in South Korea's power generation and ship engine sectors is completed among Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries and Korea Heavy Industries & Construction, the predecessor of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.
2004 -- A Japanese delegation arrives in North Korea for working-level talks on the communist state's abduction of Japanese nationals.
2005 -- A new round of six-nation talks on North Korea's nuclear program begins in Beijing.
2017 -- During their summit in Jakarta, President Moon Jae-in and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo agree to upgrade their relations to a "special strategic partnership" to deepen cooperation.
