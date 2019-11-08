(Premier12) MVP-winning coach for Canada preaches simple approach to hitting

"Coaching wise, I am not going to jump in and try to teach them certain things in a 10-day period," Walker told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, before the Group C game between Canada and South Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "I don't want to step on the toes of other major league or minor league hitting coaches. (The players) are getting taught certain ways and I am just here to reinforce some things and throw some tips here and there."