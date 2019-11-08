(LEAD) KT Q3 net down 11 pct on 5G network spending
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. said Friday its third-quarter net profit decreased 10.9 percent from a year earlier due to increased spending for the 5G network buildup in South Korea.
The telecom operator's net profit stood at 213.3 billion won (US$184.5 million) in the July-September period, compared with 239.5 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit fell 15.4 percent on-year to 312.5 billion won in the July-September period, while sales rose 4.5 percent to 6.2 trillion won, the firm said.
KT attributed its weak quarterly results to increased spending and marketing costs for its commercial 5G service launched in early April.
"Although the 5G service expanded overall sales, increased investment in the 5G network and marketing costs reduced operating profits," KT said in a release.
The carrier said it had attracted about 1.06 million 5G subscribers by September and has built about 63,000 5G base stations in the country as of November.
The accumulated capital spending reached nearly 3 trillion won in the first nine months of this year, up 89 percent from a year earlier, the firm said.
Its mainstay wireless division's revenue inched down 0.2 percent on-year to 1.8 trillion won in the three-month period, while sales from its media content business jumped 13.8 percent to 70.1 billion won on the back of robust growth in IPTV subscribers.
Its fixed-line telephone business generated 1.2 trillion won of sales, down 1.5 percent from a year earlier due to decreasing fixed-line phone users.
