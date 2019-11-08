Asiana Airlines shares jump after 3 consortia join final bid for takeover
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The stock prices of Asiana Airlines Inc. and its affiliates advanced Friday after three consortia joined a final auction to acquire the country's second-biggest airline.
Asiana shares rose 1.9 percent to 5,410 won, information and technology solutions provider Asiana IDT Inc. jumped 3.7 percent to 18,100 won, and low-cost carrier Air Busan Co. gained 0.2 percent to 6,420 won as of 11:00 a.m.
The broader KOSPI turned lower, falling 0.2 percent to trade at 2,141.13.
On Thursday, the Aekyung-Stone Bridge Capital consortium, the consortium of Hyundai Development Co. (HDC) and Mirae Asset Daewoo, and the consortium of the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and BankerStreet private equity funds submitted their final bids to Credit Suisse, the sole lead manager of the deal.
Aekyung and HDC reportedly presented the acquisition prices of around 1.5 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) and about 2.5 trillion won, respectively, for the country's second-biggest airline after Korean Air Lines Co.
"News reports that HDC has submitted a price that is far higher than Aekyung's appear to have helped drive up Asiana's and its affiliate's stock prices," Mirae Asset Daewoo analyst Park Hee-chul said over the phone.
In contrast, HDC plunged 7.6 percent to 30,900 won, and HDC Holdings declined 5.5 percent to 11,900 won. Aekyung Co. also shed 2.2 percent to 29,350 won.
Among the bidders, Aekyung Group has been the most aggressive, stressing it is the only strategic investor that has 13 years of experience and know-how in operating an airline.
The cosmetics-to-airline conglomerate said there is no precedent in which a company that does not have experience of operating an airline has succeeded in airline acquisition. As it has Jeju Air Co., the country's biggest low-cost carrier, under its wing, its acquisition of Asiana Airlines is in line with global M&A trends.
Kumho Asiana Group, the parent of Asiana Airlines, aims to sell the stake in the airline held by its subsidiary, Kumho Industrial Co., together with its six affiliates as part of its broad restructuring efforts.
The six affiliates include two budget carriers -- Air Seoul Inc., which is wholly owned by Asiana Airlines, and Air Busan, which is 46 percent owned by the airline.
The 31 percent stake was valued at 365 billion won (US$315 million) at Thursday's closing price of 5,310 won. But analysts estimate the deal could fetch up to 2 trillion won when the management premium and the value of new shares to be issued are taken into account.
Kumho Asiana aims to complete the sale of the airline unit this year. It is expected to select a preferred bidder in about a week.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
S. Korea, China hold talks on climate change
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
4
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
-
2
Mongolian chief justice under sex assault probe claims memory loss from alcohol: police
-
3
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
-
4
S. Korea deports 2 N. Korean criminals to home country
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to stage combined air exercise this month: sources