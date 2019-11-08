The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:09 November 08, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.30 1.30
2-M 1.38 1.37
3-M 1.46 1.46
6-M 1.51 1.50
12-M 1.57 1.57
(END)
