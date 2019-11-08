Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 November 08, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Nov. 1 -- U.S. keeps N. Korea on list of states sponsoring terrorism
5 -- N. Korea denounces U.S. over terrorism report, says channel of dialogue 'narrowing'
6 -- S. Korea proposes sending delegation to inspect facilities at Mount Kumgang
7 -- S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
(END)
