Key developments on North Korea this week

November 08, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Nov. 1 -- U.S. keeps N. Korea on list of states sponsoring terrorism

5 -- N. Korea denounces U.S. over terrorism report, says channel of dialogue 'narrowing'

6 -- S. Korea proposes sending delegation to inspect facilities at Mount Kumgang

7 -- S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
