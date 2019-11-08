Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea's vice foreign minister embarks on European tour
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's vice foreign minister, Kim Son-gyong, left for Sweden Saturday, the country's state media said, a month after nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States collapsed.
The trip will also take Kim to Finland and Poland, the Korean Central News Agency said in a one-sentence dispatch. It did not provide any further details on the purpose of the visit.
The trip came two days after North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea in its 12th weapons test this year.
------------
N. Korea boasts of Mt. Kumgang's beauty after Kim's message on removal of S. Korean facilities
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea boasted of the beauty of the scenic spots on Mount Kumgang on the east coast in a rare posting on its tourism website on Sunday, days after leader Kim Jong-un ordered the removal of all South Korean facilities established there for the joint tour program.
The posting by an apparent state-controlled travel agency highlighted the importance of preservation of the ecological environment in the scenic spots when it comes to protecting and maintaining the sites.
"Mount Kumgang, which is famous for its global reputation, boasts of its unique rocks rising like saw blades, countless waterfalls pouring down like rainbows and beautiful ecological sightseeing spots in harmony with various animals and shades of green trees like a beautiful picture," it said.
------------
N.K. official heads to Moscow for nuclear nonproliferation conference
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean diplomat departed for Moscow on Monday to attend a nuclear nonproliferation conference amid speculation that he could possibly meet with U.S. officials also attending the forum.
Jo Chol-su, director-general of the North American department at the North's foreign ministry, left Pyongyang to participate in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (MNC) set for Nov. 7-9, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said in a Facebook post.
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora saw off Jo's delegation at the airport, and Jo is "planning to have a series of meetings at the Russian foreign ministry," the post read.
------------
N.K. seeks energy diversification ahead of winter season
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper highlighted the country's efforts to utilize diverse energy sources ahead of the winter season as drier weather this year has likely led to a fall in hydroelectric power.
"Various projects to develop and utilize different energy sources are under way across the nation," the Rodong Sinmun said, adding that solar energy in particular makes up more than 86 percent of alternative energy sources.
North Korea is known to be heavily dependent on hydroelectric power generation.
------------
N. Korea denounces U.S. over terrorism report, says channel of dialogue 'narrowing'
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea bristled Tuesday at the United States keeping the communist regime on its list of state sponsors of terrorism, warning that the window for dialogue between the two countries is narrowing due to such "hostile policy."
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry made the remarks in an interview with the Korean Central News Agency, adding it "condemns and fully rejects (the recent U.S. terrorism report) as a grave politically-motivated provocation" against the North.
"The channel of the dialogue between the DPRK and the U.S. is more and more narrowing due to such attitude and stand of the U.S.," the spokesperson was quoted as saying in English. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
N. Korea says senior diplomat in New York received blackmail letter
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean ambassadorial rank diplomat in New York received a blackmail letter threatening his personal security earlier this year, the North's mission to the U.N. was quoted as saying in a recent U.N. report.
During the 293rd meeting of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country held in June, the representative of the North said an unidentified man dropped off a "small package" at the apartment of a senior member of the mission with ambassadorial rank in April.
"The package had contained a blackmail letter, two small bottles allegedly containing alcohol and three pictures of a parking garage used by the senior official, which was marked with an X in chalk," according to the Report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country submitted for the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly.
------------
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday expressed anger over a planned joint military drill between South Korea and the United States, calling it a declaration of confrontation against the communist state.
In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, an official from the North Korean foreign ministry claimed the military maneuver, if held, would be a violation of an agreement reached at the first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last year.
"The U.S. move to stage a war exercise that we oppose, at a sensitive time such as now when the entire world is concerned about the future of DPRK-U.S relations, only shows the true nature of the U.S., an imperialist nation that destroys global peace and safety and considers military strength as a solution to all problems," the statement said.
------------
N. Korean leader sends wreath over death of former senior party official
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a wreath to express condolences over the death of a former senior party official, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
The wreath was laid Wednesday at the grave of Hwang Hong-sik, who "greatly contributed to the strengthening of the strategic armed forces of the party and firmly establishing the party's monolithic command system in the whole army," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Hwang was a former vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and also served as the first political commissar of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army, KCNA said.
(END)
