Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
No planned visit to N.K. for Mt. Kumgang tour anniversary: ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is not considering sending people to North Korea to mark the anniversary later this month of the now-stalled joint tourism project to the North's Mount Kumgang, the unification ministry said Monday.
This year's anniversary, which falls on Nov. 18, comes after Pyongyang demanded Seoul remove all of its facilities from the mountain resort in an apparent threat to end the joint business that was once touted as one of the most tangible symbols of inter-Korean rapprochement.
Last year, some 100 South Korean delegates, including Hyundai Group Chairman Hyun Jeong-eun and media personnel, traveled to Pyongyang to attend the 20th anniversary ceremony co-hosted by the two Koreas. Some 80 North Korean officials also took part in the event.
------------
(LEAD) Seoul to offer talks to N. Korea again over Mount Kumgang issue: source
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to propose working-level talks with North Korea again to discuss the fate of a long-suspended joint tour program to Mount Kumgang in the communist nation, a government source said Tuesday.
South Korea made a dialogue offer last week in a counterproposal to North Korea's demand that Seoul remove all of its long-abandoned facilities from the mountain resort. But North Korea rejected the offer the next day, insisting on discussing the matter in writing.
Seoul's new proposal could be sent to the North as early as this week following the government's consultations with related business operators, according to the source.
------------
Over 800 North Koreans have defected to S. Korea this year
SEOUL Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Over 800 North Koreans have defected to South Korea so far in 2019, government data showed Wednesday, indicating their annual figure will be similar to the level recorded a year earlier.
A total of 828 North Koreans defected to the South during the January-October period, according to the data provided by the unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.
At the current rate, the annual number of North Koreans settling here is expected to be similar to the 1,137 registered last year.
------------
S. Korea proposes sending delegation to inspect facilities at Mount Kumgang
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has proposed sending a delegation to inspect its long-abandoned facilities at North Korea's Mount Kumgang, the unification ministry said Wednesday, after Pyongyang rejected Seoul's offer to hold face-to-face talks on the fate of the suspended joint tour program.
In the proposal sent Tuesday, the ministry said the delegation will be comprised of government officials and business people. The move appears aimed at seeking face-to-face contacts with the North to discuss the fate of the tour program to the mountain on its scenic east coast.
The proposal came about a week after Pyongyang turned down Seoul's offer for working-level talks over its demand to remove all the facilities built by the South at the mountain in an apparent threat to end the joint tour program.
------------
S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea deported two North Koreans back to the communist nation after learning that they killed 16 fellow crew members on their fishing boat and fled to the South, the unification ministry said Thursday.
The two in their 20s were sent back to the North at around 3:10 p.m. through the truce village of Panmunjom, five days after they were captured near the Northern Limit Line sea border in the East Sea on Saturday, according to the ministry.
It marks the South's first deportation of North Koreans through Panmunjom.
(END)
