Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Pompeo says N.K. launch 'consistent' with previous weapons tests
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that North Korea's recent launch appeared to be of rockets that were "consistent" with what the regime has tested before.
Pompeo made the remark in an interview with KQAM, a radio station based in Wichita, Kansas, a day after North Korea conducted what it called a successful test of a super-large multiple rocket launcher.
South Korea's military had earlier said the North fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea and that both flew about 370 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 90 km.
------------
New U.S. terrorism report scales back N. Korea criticism
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday published an annual terrorism report mentioning North Korea's redesignation as a state sponsor of terrorism in 2017, but it removed earlier descriptions of the regime's "dangerous and malicious behavior."
The Country Reports on Terrorism explained that then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson redesignated North Korea for "repeatedly" providing support for acts of international terrorism, with the North implicated in "assassinations on foreign soil," an apparent reference to the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother at a Malaysian airport in 2017.
The initial designation came in 1988 for the North's bombing of a South Korean airliner that killed all 115 people aboard. In 2008, it was taken off the list in exchange for progress in denuclearization talks.
------------
N. Korea likely seeking technical advance to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is believed to have striven to master capabilities to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) from transporter erector launcher (TEL) vehicles, and South Korea is fully prepared for all such possibilities, the defense ministry said Monday.
The comments came after Chung Eui-yong, chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, came under fire from conservative critics for saying it is "technically difficult" for North Korea to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers.
Asked about the military's assessment, Col. Roh Jae-cheon, deputy spokesman of the defense ministry, told a regular briefing Monday that North Korea "in 2017 used TELs to transport its long-range missiles to the test sites and then fire them from a launch pad fixed on the ground."
------------
N.K., U.S. may hold nuclear working-level talks no later than early Dec.: Seoul
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea and the United States may hold working-level nuclear talks in November or no later than early December, ahead of the year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for a nuclear deal with Washington, Seoul's spy agency was quoted as saying Monday.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the assessment during a closed-door parliamentary audit session, adding that it is also closely watching the possibility of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting China within this year, according to lawmakers on the intelligence panel.
"The NIS forecast North Korea and the U.S. to hold their working-level talks no later than early December," Rep. Lee Eun-jae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party told a press briefing.
------------
U.S. holds out prospect of peace regime on Korean Peninsula
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Building a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula is an integral part of U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for North Korea, a U.S. official involved in denuclearization negotiations with the North said Tuesday.
The remark by Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong comes as negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled due to differences over how much the North should denuclearize in order to receive sanctions relief and security guarantees from the U.S.
North Korea has warned that it will wait only until the end of the year for the U.S. to come up with an acceptable proposal.
------------
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Pentagon on Wednesday brushed off North Korea's anger at planned air exercises between South Korea and the United States, saying the allies do not conduct their exercises based on Pyongyang's reactions.
Earlier Wednesday, a North Korean foreign ministry official issued a statement denouncing the U.S. for planning combined air exercises with South Korea, saying it is no different from declaring a "showdown" in the wake of the breakdown of working-level denuclearization negotiations only a month ago.
"We don't scale or conduct our exercises based off North Korea's anger," Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesman, said.
------------
U.S., N. Korea envoys meet briefly at nonproliferation conference in Moscow
MOSCOW/SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. special envoy for North Korea and a North Korean foreign ministry official handling American affairs spoke briefly to each other during a reception for participants in a nuclear nonprolifereation conference in Moscow, a participant said.
Special Envoy Mark Lambert had a five-minute talk with Jo Chol-su, director-general of the North American department at the North's foreign ministry, in the reception Thursday for the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, according to the participant.
Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, was also present at the reception but did not exchange greetings with Jo, apparently reflecting the chilled relations between the two Koreas.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
(5th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
5
(7th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
-
2
Mongolian chief justice under sex assault probe claims memory loss from alcohol: police
-
3
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. Defense Secretary Esper to visit S. Korea next week
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea-U.S. air exercise to be conducted in reduced scope: Pentagon