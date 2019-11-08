Grand Korea Leisure Q3 net income down 4.1 pct. to 25.3 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 25.3 billion won (US$ 21.9 million), down 4.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 30.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.3 percent to 133.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
