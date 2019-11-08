AmoreG 84,100 DN 2,600

HyundaiMtr 124,000 UP 500

KISWire 21,950 DN 300

LotteFood 457,500 DN 3,500

NEXENTIRE 9,740 DN 60

CHONGKUNDANG 95,500 DN 300

KCC 237,500 UP 2,500

SsangyongMtr 2,385 UP 15

Shinsegae 254,000 DN 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 46,450 0

BoryungPharm 14,800 UP 50

L&L 13,600 DN 250

NamyangDairy 481,500 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,950 UP 250

Youngpoong 623,000 DN 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 45,300 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 235,500 UP 6,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,250 DN 500

Kogas 40,950 UP 400

SK hynix 82,300 DN 1,300

Donga Socio Holdings 89,000 DN 500

Yuhan 219,000 0

SLCORP 20,800 DN 250

CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 DN 5,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,400 UP 600

ShinhanGroup 43,850 UP 550

HITEJINRO 29,300 DN 300

BukwangPharm 15,500 UP 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 41,200 UP 2,550

TaekwangInd 1,099,000 DN 6,000

SsangyongCement 5,800 DN 30

KAL 26,950 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,510 DN 50

LG Corp. 72,400 UP 600

HankookShellOil 335,000 UP 2,500

Nongshim 243,500 DN 1,500

SGBC 38,700 DN 50

Hyosung 80,900 UP 1,000

LOTTE 37,050 DN 450

AK Holdings 34,350 DN 3,650

(MORE)