KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 84,100 DN 2,600
HyundaiMtr 124,000 UP 500
KISWire 21,950 DN 300
LotteFood 457,500 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 9,740 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 95,500 DN 300
KCC 237,500 UP 2,500
SsangyongMtr 2,385 UP 15
Shinsegae 254,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,450 0
BoryungPharm 14,800 UP 50
L&L 13,600 DN 250
NamyangDairy 481,500 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,950 UP 250
Youngpoong 623,000 DN 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,300 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 235,500 UP 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,250 DN 500
Kogas 40,950 UP 400
SK hynix 82,300 DN 1,300
Donga Socio Holdings 89,000 DN 500
Yuhan 219,000 0
SLCORP 20,800 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 DN 5,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,400 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 43,850 UP 550
HITEJINRO 29,300 DN 300
BukwangPharm 15,500 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,200 UP 2,550
TaekwangInd 1,099,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,800 DN 30
KAL 26,950 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,510 DN 50
LG Corp. 72,400 UP 600
HankookShellOil 335,000 UP 2,500
Nongshim 243,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 38,700 DN 50
Hyosung 80,900 UP 1,000
LOTTE 37,050 DN 450
AK Holdings 34,350 DN 3,650
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
(5th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
5
(7th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
-
2
Mongolian chief justice under sex assault probe claims memory loss from alcohol: police
-
3
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. Defense Secretary Esper to visit S. Korea next week
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea-U.S. air exercise to be conducted in reduced scope: Pentagon