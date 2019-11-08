KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Binggrae 56,600 UP 500
GCH Corp 20,950 DN 150
LotteChilsung 136,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,400 UP 150
POSCO 224,000 UP 6,500
SPC SAMLIP 93,900 DN 3,700
SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,700 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,190 0
DB INSURANCE 54,200 DN 300
SamsungElec 52,100 DN 800
NHIS 12,650 UP 50
SK Discovery 23,550 UP 300
LS 50,700 UP 1,600
GC Corp 124,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 32,550 UP 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,150 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 237,500 UP 5,500
KPIC 123,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,540 UP 100
SKC 46,050 UP 1,950
GS Retail 39,650 UP 1,000
Ottogi 578,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 22,300 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,460 UP 20
Daesang 22,300 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,970 0
ORION Holdings 17,400 DN 750
Hanwha 24,850 DN 50
DB HiTek 17,750 UP 750
CJ 91,000 DN 900
JWPHARMA 30,550 UP 50
LGInt 15,800 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 6,200 UP 150
SBC 16,650 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 28,300 UP 400
DOOSAN 76,500 UP 600
DaelimInd 93,300 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13750 0
KiaMtr 43,100 DN 150
