KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 November 08, 2019

MERITZ SECU 4,485 UP 15
HtlShilla 82,900 0
Hanmi Science 41,850 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 116,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 63,700 DN 800
DaeduckElec 10,350 UP 50
KSOE 120,500 UP 2,500
Hanwha Chem 17,250 UP 450
OCI 65,100 UP 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 51,000 UP 700
KorZinc 434,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,270 UP 10
SYC 49,750 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 43,100 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 33,900 DN 300
S-Oil 100,500 UP 600
LG Innotek 122,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAI WIA 51,600 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 76,400 UP 2,000
Mobis 242,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,700 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 DN 800
S-1 96,000 DN 500
Hanchem 91,100 DN 1,000
DWS 32,100 UP 250
UNID 46,800 DN 200
KEPCO 27,000 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,900 UP 350
SKTelecom 242,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 45,850 DN 50
HyundaiElev 78,100 UP 1,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,450 DN 550
Hanon Systems 11,550 UP 50
SK 268,500 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,220 0
GKL 21,700 DN 50
Handsome 31,500 UP 350
WJ COWAY 91,600 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 133,000 DN 4,000
