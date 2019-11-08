MERITZ SECU 4,485 UP 15

HtlShilla 82,900 0

Hanmi Science 41,850 DN 1,200

SamsungElecMech 116,000 UP 2,000

Hanssem 63,700 DN 800

DaeduckElec 10,350 UP 50

KSOE 120,500 UP 2,500

Hanwha Chem 17,250 UP 450

OCI 65,100 UP 200

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 51,000 UP 700

KorZinc 434,500 UP 500

SamsungHvyInd 7,270 UP 10

SYC 49,750 UP 50

HyundaiMipoDock 43,100 UP 500

IS DONGSEO 33,900 DN 300

S-Oil 100,500 UP 600

LG Innotek 122,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,000 UP 6,500

HYUNDAI WIA 51,600 UP 400

KumhoPetrochem 76,400 UP 2,000

Mobis 242,000 DN 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,700 DN 400

HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 DN 800

S-1 96,000 DN 500

Hanchem 91,100 DN 1,000

DWS 32,100 UP 250

UNID 46,800 DN 200

KEPCO 27,000 UP 50

SamsungSecu 34,900 UP 350

SKTelecom 242,000 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 45,850 DN 50

HyundaiElev 78,100 UP 1,700

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,450 DN 550

Hanon Systems 11,550 UP 50

SK 268,500 UP 500

DAEKYO 6,220 0

GKL 21,700 DN 50

Handsome 31,500 UP 350

WJ COWAY 91,600 DN 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 133,000 DN 4,000

(MORE)