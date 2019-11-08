IBK 12,250 0

KorElecTerm 46,500 UP 50

NamhaeChem 8,820 UP 60

DONGSUH 17,600 UP 50

BGF 5,940 DN 40

SamsungEng 19,000 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 DN 500

PanOcean 4,595 UP 195

SAMSUNG CARD 35,000 UP 800

CheilWorldwide 24,800 UP 450

KT 27,200 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209000 DN2000

LG Uplus 13,900 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 75,100 UP 1,000

KT&G 99,400 DN 300

DHICO 5,900 UP 40

LG Display 14,500 UP 350

Kangwonland 30,450 UP 100

NAVER 163,500 DN 2,000

Kakao 152,000 UP 1,000

NCsoft 529,000 DN 11,000

DSME 29,250 UP 150

DSINFRA 5,740 UP 100

DWEC 4,800 UP 25

Donga ST 101,500 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,000 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 244,500 DN 4,000

DongwonF&B 218,000 0

KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 100

LGH&H 1,253,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 323,000 UP 6,500

KEPCO E&C 20,400 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,600 DN 100

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,600 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,900 UP 500

LGELECTRONICS 69,400 UP 300

Celltrion 188,000 DN 3,000

Huchems 22,400 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,400 DN 800

(MORE)