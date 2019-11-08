Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

November 08, 2019

IBK 12,250 0
KorElecTerm 46,500 UP 50
NamhaeChem 8,820 UP 60
DONGSUH 17,600 UP 50
BGF 5,940 DN 40
SamsungEng 19,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,595 UP 195
SAMSUNG CARD 35,000 UP 800
CheilWorldwide 24,800 UP 450
KT 27,200 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209000 DN2000
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,100 UP 1,000
KT&G 99,400 DN 300
DHICO 5,900 UP 40
LG Display 14,500 UP 350
Kangwonland 30,450 UP 100
NAVER 163,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 152,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 529,000 DN 11,000
DSME 29,250 UP 150
DSINFRA 5,740 UP 100
DWEC 4,800 UP 25
Donga ST 101,500 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,000 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 244,500 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 218,000 0
KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 100
LGH&H 1,253,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 323,000 UP 6,500
KEPCO E&C 20,400 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,600 DN 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,900 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 69,400 UP 300
Celltrion 188,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 22,400 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,400 DN 800
