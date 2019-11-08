KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,300 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 31,900 DN 1,050
GS 50,800 UP 600
CJ CGV 35,850 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 14,400 UP 50
LIG Nex1 33,800 UP 50
FILA KOREA 62,100 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,000 UP 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,415 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 191,500 DN 13,000
LF 20,200 UP 50
FOOSUNG 7,880 DN 30
JW HOLDINGS 6,550 DN 50
SK Innovation 162,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 22,750 UP 650
KBFinancialGroup 43,300 UP 100
Hansae 19,200 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 59,800 0
Youngone Corp 34,850 DN 400
KOLON IND 49,700 DN 50
HanmiPharm 324,500 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 7,230 UP 30
emart 128,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY353 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 47,350 DN 850
CUCKOO 103,500 DN 2,500
COSMAX 82,200 DN 3,100
MANDO 36,250 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 390,000 DN 14,500
INNOCEAN 65,800 0
Doosan Bobcat 32,850 UP 700
Netmarble 94,000 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S348500 UP4000
ORION 107,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 182,000 DN 7,500
SKCHEM 52,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 31,050 DN 2,450
HYOSUNG HEAVY 28,100 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 0
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
S. Korea, China hold talks on climate change
-
5
(5th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
-
2
Mongolian chief justice under sex assault probe claims memory loss from alcohol: police
-
3
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. Defense Secretary Esper to visit S. Korea next week
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea-U.S. air exercise to be conducted in reduced scope: Pentagon