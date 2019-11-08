Yonhap elected to chair organization of Asia-Pacific news agencies
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Yonhap News Agency was elected as the new chair for the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) on Friday.
During the 17th General Assembly held in Seoul, member news agencies unanimously voted the South Korean news media company to the organization's new chairmanship.
Yonhap will lead the regional organization and serve as its secretariat for the next three years, replacing AZERTAC, the Azerbaijan State News Agency.
It is Yonhap's first time chairing OANA since joining the group more than 30 years ago, a move that apparently reflects the status of the South Korean news wire in the global media industry.
"Thank you for electing Yonhap as OANA's next president. We appreciate the support you have shown us," President and CEO of Yonhap Cho Sung-boo said.
"Yonhap assumes the OANA presidency for the first time since the company was established in 1980, which is why it is especially meaningful for us."
He said Yonhap is ready to dedicate its efforts to strengthen cooperation among news agencies of the Asia-Pacific region.
Cho also named Lee Dong-min, a senior staff reporter at Yonhap, as the secretary-general of OANA. She will coordinate opinions of member agencies and preside over executive board meetings and the general assembly over the next three years.
Azerbaijan's AZERTAC, China's Xinhua News Agency, Russia's TASS Russian News Agency and Turkey's Anadolu Agency were voted as vice chairs.
Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency was selected as the host agency for the 18th OANA General Assembly scheduled for 2022.
OANA, which was formed in 1961 on the initiative of UNESCO to promote regional news exchanges, has held its general assembly every three years. A total of 43 news agencies from 35 Asia-Pacific countries are members of the organization.
Members include Yonhap, China's Xinhua News Agency, Japan's Kyodo News and the TASS Russian News Agency. North Korea's Korean Central News Agency is also a member but did not attend this year's meeting.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
