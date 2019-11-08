Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q3 net profit up 5.1 pct. to 26.3 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 26.3 billion won (US$ 22.7 million), up 5.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 1.2 percent on-year to 20.3 billion won. Revenue more than doubled t to 535.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 30.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
