Handsome Q3 net income up 46.6 pct. to 21 bln won

All Headlines 17:36 November 08, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 21 billion won (US$ 18.2 million), up 46.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 24.4 billion won, up 31.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 1.2 percent to 279.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 17.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
