(2nd LD) Moon urges strong action plans to fight corruption, promote fairness
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called on his government Friday to mobilize "all effective measures" for full-scale reform to enhance the overall level of fairness in South Korea, especially in the legal circles, as he chaired the first session of an inter-agency anti-corruption council since the outbreak of the so-called Cho Kuk scandal.
"Anti-corruption reform and a fair society are the mission of our government," Moon said at the start of the Cheong Wa Dae session, with 33 top officials of major anti-corruption related agencies, who include Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl.
(LEAD) Moon to meet political party leaders Sunday amid political stalemate
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will meet the heads of five political parties over the weekend, party officials said Friday, amid a political impasse over key reform bills and other pending issues.
Moon has invited the political leaders to his office Cheong Wa Dae for a dinner gathering set for Sunday, the first such meeting in about four months.
(LEAD) (News Focus) U.S. ratchets up pressure on S. Korea to jack up share of defense costs
SEOUL -- The United States is ramping up pressure on South Korea to sharply increase Seoul's share of the expenses for stationing American troops here, apparently with an eye to expanding the scope of their cost-sharing deal to cover activities outside the peninsula.
This week, James DeHart, the top U.S. negotiator in the allies' defense cost-sharing talks, made an unannounced visit to Seoul to make Washington's case in closed-door talks with South Korean lawmakers, journalists and officials.
(LEAD) S. Korea sends fishing boat back to N. Korea after expulsion of 2 crew members
SEOUL -- South Korea handed over a fishing boat to North Korea on Friday, a day after it deported two North Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members of the vessel to the communist state, the unification ministry said.
On Thursday, the two in their 20s were sent back to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom, five days after they were captured near the eastern sea border on Saturday.
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific news agency leaders voice support for peace on Korean Peninsula
SEOUL -- Leaders of key news agencies in the Asia-Pacific declared their commitment for peace on the Korean Peninsula on Friday as they wrapped up their two-day meeting in Seoul.
Representatives of 32 news agencies in 28 countries, including three observer companies from outside the region, endorsed the "Seoul Declaration" at the 17th Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) General Assembly.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 6-day winning streak on profit-taking, Korean won gains
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended lower Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as investors attempted to lock in gains amid hope for a partial U.S.-China trade deal. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.06 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 2,137.23. Trading volume was moderate at 565 million shares worth 5.8 trillion won (US$5 billion), with gainers exceeding losers 490 to 322.
