(Premier12) S. Korea to open Super Round vs. U.S.

South Korea blanked Cuba 7-0 on Friday to take the top seed in Group C at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. After winning three straight group stage games, South Korea qualified for the Super Round, open to the top two countries from each of the three groups in the event. Joining South Korea are Australia, Mexico, the United States, Japan and Chinese Taipei.

