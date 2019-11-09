Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 November 09, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 15/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/02 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/03 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/09 Cloudy 40
Jeonju 17/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/11 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/03 Sunny 0
Busan 20/08 Sunny 0
(END)
