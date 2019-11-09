Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:08 November 09, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 15/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/03 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 18/09 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 17/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/03 Sunny 0

Busan 20/08 Sunny 0

(END)

