(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 9)

Despite the dazzling speed of the development of artificial intelligence, robotics, and big data, this shortsighted government does not know what to teach students. Despite its repeated emphasis on creativity, it stops short of presenting an ambitious blueprint to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Instead, it sticks to an egalitarian belief that a removal of elite high schools translates into education reform. Without a true vision for the future, the government looks at fierce generational and gender conflicts as if it were a mere bystander. Judging reality from the perspective of the democracy movement of four decades ago is a feeble approach.