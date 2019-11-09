Former YG chief faces police probe into intimidation charges
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Yang Hyun-suk, former CEO of YG Entertainment, was summoned by police on Saturday for questioning into his alleged attempts to cover up drug suspicions surrounding one of the company's singers, officers said.
Yang, an idol-turned-K-pop guru who once led one of the country's biggest K-pop management firms, arrived at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency building in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, to undergo interrogation into suspicions that he threatened a whistleblower who earlier reported to police that the singer B.I had bought drugs.
Then Yang allegedly coerced him to change his earlier testimony and, in return, paid his lawyer fees.
The informant is known to be an acquaintance of B.I., a 23-year-old former member of YG's boy group iKON, and he came under police probe in August 2016 on his own drug charges.
Yang also faces charges of breach of duty, as he paid the fees with company money though the informant was not a YG employee.
Yang was also allegedly involved in attempts to have B.I flee and avoid police investigations, according to police officers.
Asked about his charges upon arrival at the agency building, Yang simply said, "I will faithfully undergo investigation."
The 49-year-old Yang was previously grilled by police about allegations that he, together with Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, regularly gambled at hotel casinos in Las Vegas and violated foreign exchange law to secure gambling money.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
5
(LEAD) Moon heads to Bangkok for ASEAN-hosted forums
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
1
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea deports 2 N. Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members
-
3
(LEAD) (News Focus) U.S. ratchets up pressure on S. Korea to jack up share of defense costs
-
4
Kim's Mount Kumgang development order shows will to fight sanctions: pro-N.K. paper
-
5
U.S., N. Korea envoys meet briefly at nonproliferation conference in Moscow