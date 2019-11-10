Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:14 November 10, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/06 Sunny 80

Incheon 15/08 Sunny 80

Suwon 15/04 Sunny 80

Cheongju 16/04 Sunny 70

Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 13/02 Sunny 80

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 60

Jeonju 16/04 Sunny 70

Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 70

Jeju 20/11 Sunny 60

Daegu 17/04 Sunny 70

Busan 19/10 Sunny 60

(END)

