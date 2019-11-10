Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:14 November 10, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/06 Sunny 80
Incheon 15/08 Sunny 80
Suwon 15/04 Sunny 80
Cheongju 16/04 Sunny 70
Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 13/02 Sunny 80
Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 60
Jeonju 16/04 Sunny 70
Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 70
Jeju 20/11 Sunny 60
Daegu 17/04 Sunny 70
Busan 19/10 Sunny 60
(END)
