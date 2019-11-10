Today in Korean history
Nov. 11
1906 -- Korea's first recognized modern drama, "Eunsegye" (Snow World), is staged at the Wongaksa Theatre.
1950 -- The government promulgates a decree to prosecute South Koreans helping North Korean communists during the Korean War, which continued until 1953.
1995 -- The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the more militant of South Korea's two umbrella labor bodies, is launched.
1992 -- A doctor at Seoul Asan Hospital, then called Seoul Central Hospital, successfully completes the country's first heart transplant.
2000 -- Representatives of doctors, pharmacists and the government reach an agreement on revising the Pharmacy Law to implement medical reforms aimed at separating the roles of doctors and pharmacists. Previously, Korean pharmacists served as quasi-doctors, diagnosing and dispensing medication upon request. Doctors similarly prescribed and sold medication.
The revised law denied doctors the right to sell medication and required pharmacists to follow a doctor's prescription before selling drugs above certain strength.
2003 -- Thousands of supporters of President Roh Moo-hyun launch the Uri Party, emphasizing clean politics and reconciliation with North Korea.
Roh had run for the presidency on the then-ruling Millennium Democratic Party ticket the previous year but left the party in September 2003, citing its waning enthusiasm for reform. He joined the Uri Party in May.
2010 -- The leaders from the Group of 20 major economies gather in Seoul for a two-day summit to discuss ways to cooperate in tackling global financial crises under the theme of "Shared Growth Beyond Crisis."
