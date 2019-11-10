Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean economy to rebound slightly in 2020: data

All Headlines 10:09 November 10, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy is expected to grow in the low end of 2 percent next year, probably higher than this year's estimated expansion, industry data showed on Sunday.

According to the median of eight brokerage houses on next year's growth estimates, Asia's fourth-largest economy is projected to grow 2.1 percent, with the highest estimate being 2.3 percent.

They cited the conclusion of the ongoing U.S.-China trade row, expansionary policies in major economies and aggressive fiscal spending here.

"Sentiment will improve as uncertainties over the Sino-American trade row ease and major economies are supported by expansionary policies," Shinhan Financial Corp. said.

In the July-September period, the country's economy expanded 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, marking a slowdown from a revised 1 percent on-quarter expansion in the April-June period.

However, from the same period last year, the local economy grew 2 percent in the third quarter, on par with the revised 2 percent on-year growth in the previous quarter.

This growth apparently offers some relief as it follows an unexpected 0.4 percent on-year contraction in the first quarter.

For the year, the Bank of Korea expects a 2.2 percent expansion, but it hinted at a further cut in its growth projection amid heightened uncertainties.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development projected 2 percent and 2.1 percent growth, respectively, for the South Korean economy.

S. Korean economy to rebound slightly in 2020: data - 1

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#growth #economy
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!