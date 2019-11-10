S. Korean police to expand investigation into dark web
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Police said Sunday they will expand their investigation into the dark web, an area of the internet that cannot be accessed through regular search engines, after hundreds of South Koreans were arrested over a child pornography site through an international law enforcement operation.
The National Police Agency said they will order regional police agencies to join efforts to investigate the dark web, especially targeting those who distribute and consume child pornography.
Police said they will also actively seek cooperation from law enforcement authorities of other countries for the crackdown.
Developed by U.S. military authorities, the dark web is often used by criminals to trade firearms, narcotics, counterfeit money and other contraband, as special software is needed to get access to it.
"We will assign as many police officers as possible and thoroughly investigate those who distribute child porn, traffic drugs and firearms, hack for money and trade personal information through the dark web," an official said.
Previously, only six officers at the national police agency were responsible for dark web investigation.
Last month, hundreds of people were arrested worldwide over a South Korea-based child pornography dark web site through an international investigation. Among the 310 people arrested, 223 were South Koreans.
In South Korea, an average of 13,000 people access the dark web every day, according to police.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
S. Korea football coach trying to maintain same quality of play at home, on road
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
(5th LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
Korean Air makes emergency landing after passenger suffers heart attack
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
(LEAD) (News Focus) U.S. ratchets up pressure on S. Korea to jack up share of defense costs
-
5
Search under way at chopper crash site, gov't vows all-out efforts