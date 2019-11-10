POSCO International signs FEED deal for Myanmar gas project with U.S. firm
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International Co., a general trading company here, said Sunday that it has signed a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract with McDermott International for the Shwe Phase 3 gas field development, located 70 kilometers off the coast of Myanmar.
In October, POSCO International, an affiliate of steel giant POSCO, picked McDermott and South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. as FEED partners for the project.
The value of the contract has not been disclosed.
McDermott and Hyundai Heavy will work on basic designs for earlier phases of the Shwe gas field development. The scope of the new contract includes FEED services for a new compression platform, a bridge link and modifications to the existing platform.
The Myanmar gas development project aims to start commercial production in 2021.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
S. Korea football coach trying to maintain same quality of play at home, on road
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
(5th LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
Korean Air makes emergency landing after passenger suffers heart attack
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
2
(4th LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
3
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
4
(LEAD) (News Focus) U.S. ratchets up pressure on S. Korea to jack up share of defense costs
-
5
Search under way at chopper crash site, gov't vows all-out efforts