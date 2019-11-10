Kia's Seltos becomes best selling SUV in India in Oct.
NEW DELHI, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Seltos sport utility vehicle (SUV) by South Korea's Kia Motors Corp. became the best selling SUV in India last month, the company said Sunday.
In October, the vehicle sold 12,854 units in India, up 65.8 percent from 7,754 cars the month before, according to the local unit of South Korea's second-largest carmaker. The Seltos SUV was launched in India in August.
The Seltos was followed by the Brezza of Maruti Suzuki, an Indian subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp., which sold 10,227 units in the month, and the Venue from Hyundai Motor Co., a larger affiliate of Kia, which sold 8,576 units.
The South Korean carmaker produces the vehicle model at its new facility in India's southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.
The production capacity of the new facility currently stands at about 52,000 units, but the company says it will reach a maximum 300,000 cars a year in three years.
In just about two months since the Seltos was introduced in the Indian market, the company has sold over 26,000 units of the compact SUV and has received more than 60,000 preorders so far, it said.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
S. Korea football coach trying to maintain same quality of play at home, on road
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
(5th LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
1
(4th LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. official calls on U.S. to meet year-end deadline before 'window closes'
-
3
(LEAD) BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Moon to meet party leaders amid political stalemate
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report