Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Halfway into Moon's presidency, Cheong Wa Dae vows patient peace drive

All Headlines 16:20 November 10, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday it would patiently advance the Korea peace process, although Seoul's own drive is restricted due to its international obligations and relations with Pyongyang.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the halfway point of President Moon Jae-in's single five-year tenure, his chief of staff, Noh Young-min, reaffirmed the prioritization of peace between the Koreas.

"The government will consistently advocate the path of Korean Peninsula peace with patience," he said.

Looking back on the previous two and a half years, Noh said it was a period of "grand transformation."

"The Moon Jae-in administration's last two and a half years was a process of overcoming the past and normalizing the state system and a time of establishing the foundation of a new Republic of Korea," he added, using South Korea's official name.

Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff Noh Young-min speaks at a National Assembly session in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

A sense of war crisis that was palpable before Moon's inauguration demonstrated which way South Korea should take, Noh pointed out.

He also said the government has sought an epoch-making change in the country's economic paradigm in the face of a rapidly changing world order.

"There's still a way to go" before the people feel the impact of various policies, he added. "The remaining two and a half years of the Moon Jae-in administration will be a time to leap toward a new Republic of Korea on the basis of the force of transformation."

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Korean peace process #Cheong Wa Dae
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!