Korean-language dailies

-- Moon meets leaders of five political parties (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon meets political party leaders, calls for bipartisan efforts for key reform bills (Kookmin Daily)

-- NSO head Chung says GSOMIA is matter between S. Korea and Japan, irrelevant to S. Korea-U.S. alliance (Donga llbo)

-- Moon agrees that not much time left for N. Korea-U.S. nuke talks (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Public servants worked extra hours worth a total of 1.4 tln won last year (Segye Times)

-- Human rights groups condemn Seoul for sending back two N. Korean crewmen (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. isn't trying to get all US$5 bln it demanded from Seoul in defense cost-sharing talks: sources (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rival parties agree to restore regular policy consultation meeting (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon calls for bipartisan efforts to deal with row with Japan, GSOMIA (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon says labor sector should accept revised bill for flexible hours system (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Three of Moon's aides admit the gov't has most underperformed in jobs creation (Korea Economic Daily)

