(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 11)

What is equally important is to focus on developing growth potential for the economy. Korea Inc. is losing vitality under Moon largely due to external factors, such as the rising protectionism and the trade war between the United States and China. There was almost nothing the Moon administration could do to prevent such external risks from weighing on the export-driven Korean economy. But it cannot avoid criticism concerning its dubious economic policies. Moon's flagship "income-led" growth policy centered on boosting the minimum wage and increasing the number of public-sector jobs did not work under the current economic circumstances despite its noble purposes. The timing was not good. Recently, the Moon administration has shifted its focus on nurturing industries in preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This seems to be a step in the right direction.