Monday's weather forecast

November 11, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/09 Cloudy 10

Incheon 15/11 Cloudy 10

Suwon 15/08 Rain 10

Cheongju 16/09 Rain 20

Daejeon 17/09 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 15/07 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 16/10 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 17/10 Cloudy 10

Jeju 19/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/08 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/12 Sunny 10

